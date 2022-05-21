Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $401,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 26,556 shares of company stock worth $1,084,813 in the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $568.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.11. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $78.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.74.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.26). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 52.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

