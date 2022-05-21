Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Brokerages expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) to announce $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. Catalent reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year sales of $4.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTLT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $100.19 on Friday. Catalent has a one year low of $86.34 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

