Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $3.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.28. Caterpillar posted earnings per share of $2.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year earnings of $12.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.16 to $13.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.06 to $16.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $197.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.36. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,176 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,020. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

