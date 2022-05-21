Cato (NYSE:CATO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cato in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Cato stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. Cato has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Cato by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 89,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cato by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Cato by 11.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cato by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cato by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cato
The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.
