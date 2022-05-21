Cato (NYSE:CATO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cato in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cato stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. Cato has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09.

Cato ( NYSE:CATO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Cato had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $176.23 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Cato by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 89,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cato by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Cato by 11.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cato by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cato by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

