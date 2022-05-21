Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ CLRB opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.58. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.84.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 93,129 shares during the period. 27.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

