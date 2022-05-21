Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Celsion in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $2.36 on Friday. Celsion has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $23.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Celsion by 44.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 719,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsion by 7.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 54,785 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsion in the second quarter worth $228,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Celsion during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Celsion during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.
About Celsion (Get Rating)
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
