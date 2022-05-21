Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Celsion in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $2.36 on Friday. Celsion has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $23.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Celsion ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.83). Celsion had a negative net margin of 5,110.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsion will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Celsion by 44.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 719,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsion by 7.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 54,785 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsion in the second quarter worth $228,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Celsion during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Celsion during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

