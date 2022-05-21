Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CPF. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $635.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $179,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

