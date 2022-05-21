C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

C&F Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

CFFI stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. C&F Financial has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $181.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.44.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on C&F Financial in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other C&F Financial news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $112,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,093.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

About C&F Financial (Get Rating)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.