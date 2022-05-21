C&F Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:CFFI)

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

C&F Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ CFFI opened at $51.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.17. C&F Financial has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $181.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.44.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on C&F Financial in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other C&F Financial news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $112,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,093.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFFI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 1,636.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

