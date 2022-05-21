C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
CFFI opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.17. C&F Financial has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $55.00.
In other C&F Financial news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $112,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,093.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About C&F Financial (Get Rating)
C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
