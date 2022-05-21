C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CFFI opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.17. C&F Financial has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

In other C&F Financial news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $112,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,093.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 1,636.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in C&F Financial by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C&F Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in C&F Financial by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in C&F Financial by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

