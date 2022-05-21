Champion Iron (CIA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

TSE CIA opened at C$6.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.67. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$3.71 and a one year high of C$7.59.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIA. TD Securities raised their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James set a C$8.75 price target on Champion Iron and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.