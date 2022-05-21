Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 target price on the stock.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -96.04, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Change Healthcare (Get Rating)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.