Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CTHR stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 127,055 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,013,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 177,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

