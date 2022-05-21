Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.58.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

TSE CSH.UN traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$12.52. 278,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,377. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$10.74 and a 12 month high of C$13.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 245.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

