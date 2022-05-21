Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of CMCM stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.28. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

