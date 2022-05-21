Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.54. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Chembio Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 65.95% and a negative return on equity of 100.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEMI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 506.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 99,585 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 235.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 85,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 71,352 shares in the last quarter. 13.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chembio Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.