Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ CEMI opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.54. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.73.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEMI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 506.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 99,585 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 235.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 85,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 71,352 shares in the last quarter. 13.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.
