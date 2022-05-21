Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$353.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$401.85 million.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.