Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ CHMG opened at $45.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 28.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Chemung Financial (Get Rating)
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
