Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $45.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 28.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 142.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

