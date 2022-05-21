Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.20.

CHK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,315,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,115,676.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 201,750 shares of company stock worth $19,399,901 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $15,486,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 97.6% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $5,472,000.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $91.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.30 and a 200-day moving average of $74.20. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $97.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.66. Chesapeake Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -62.89%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

