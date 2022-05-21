China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CAAS opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.66. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.
China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.10 million. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.
