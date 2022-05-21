China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAAS opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.66. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.10 million. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in China Automotive Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in China Automotive Systems by 399.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 19,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in China Automotive Systems by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

