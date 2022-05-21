China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CHNR stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Natural Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.14% of China Natural Resources worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.