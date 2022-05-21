China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $1.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of -0.52. China Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $14.54.
China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter.
China Online Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.
