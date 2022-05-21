China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $1.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of -0.52. China Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $14.54.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 198,123 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 10,002.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 92,821 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.