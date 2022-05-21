Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CDTX. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 430.97% and a negative net margin of 81.71%. On average, analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDTX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 17,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,120,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 73,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

