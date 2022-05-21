Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTXS. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $99.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $121.87.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

