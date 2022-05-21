ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of CLRO stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a market cap of $12.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.33. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $851,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 245,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 5,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 206,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

