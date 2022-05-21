ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.09. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.38.
About ClearSign Technologies (Get Rating)
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
