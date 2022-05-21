ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.09. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 490,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 98,915 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 25,164 shares in the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ClearSign Technologies (Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.