Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.65.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLF. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,169.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 57.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,155 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 39,793 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,944 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 177.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,047 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 19.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $21.79 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

