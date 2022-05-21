CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $404.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.90. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Joel E. Peterson purchased 4,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $116,235.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.41 per share, for a total transaction of $66,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,055 shares of company stock worth $263,111 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 149,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNB Financial (Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.