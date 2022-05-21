CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $404.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.90. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
In other CNB Financial news, Director Joel E. Peterson purchased 4,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $116,235.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.41 per share, for a total transaction of $66,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,055 shares of company stock worth $263,111 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 149,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CNB Financial (Get Rating)
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
