CNFinance (CNF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). CNFinance had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of ($31.82) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.49 million. On average, analysts expect CNFinance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CNFinance alerts:

CNFinance stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. CNFinance has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 446.85, a current ratio of 477.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $152.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in CNFinance during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the 4th quarter valued at about $867,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

CNFinance Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.