Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $22.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLY. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 87.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 48,970 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.