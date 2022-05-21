Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. Coffee has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 2.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coffee by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coffee by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coffee by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

