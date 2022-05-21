Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $643.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.20. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.32 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 211.68% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

