Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on COLB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

COLB traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $28.78. 660,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,714. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $170.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,410,000 after acquiring an additional 115,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,285,000 after acquiring an additional 180,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,508,000 after acquiring an additional 853,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,636,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,361,000 after acquiring an additional 288,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,711,000 after acquiring an additional 453,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

