Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.26

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of Commercial National Financial stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. Commercial National Financial has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

