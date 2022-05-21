Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.37. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $35.57.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

