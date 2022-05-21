Comparing BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) & Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT)

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) and Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioNTech and Genfit’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNTech $22.45 billion 1.76 $12.18 billion $57.45 2.84 Genfit $101.25 million 1.77 $79.57 million N/A N/A

BioNTech has higher revenue and earnings than Genfit.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.4% of BioNTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Genfit shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BioNTech has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genfit has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BioNTech and Genfit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNTech 0 7 6 0 2.46 Genfit 0 0 3 0 3.00

BioNTech presently has a consensus target price of $260.53, indicating a potential upside of 59.84%. Genfit has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.70%. Given Genfit’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genfit is more favorable than BioNTech.

Profitability

This table compares BioNTech and Genfit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNTech 55.13% 122.24% 86.07% Genfit N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BioNTech beats Genfit on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioNTech (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer. It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 that are in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors. In addition, the company develops RiboCytokines, which include BNT151, BNT152, and BNT153 to treat solid tumors; chimeric antigen receptor T cell immunotherapies, such as BNT211 to treat multiple solid tumors, and BNT221 for other cancers; and checkpoint immunomodulators consisting of GEN1046 and GEN1042, which are in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat solid tumors. Further, it develops BNT321, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody in Phase II clinical trial for pancreatic cancer; BNT411, a small molecule immunomodulator product candidate for solid tumors; prophylactic vaccine for COVID-19 and Influenza; and infectious disease immunotherapies and rare disease protein replacement therapies. The company has collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Genmab A/S; Pfizer Inc.; Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BioNTech SE was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mainz, Germany.

About Genfit (Get Rating)

Genfit S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis. The company has a licensing agreement with Labcorp for the commercialization of NASHnext, a blood-based molecular diagnostic test. Genfit S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

