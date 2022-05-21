Comparing Enovix (ENVX) & Its Peers

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) is one of 57 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Enovix to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Enovix has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix’s peers have a beta of 0.35, suggesting that their average share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

56.8% of Enovix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enovix and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix N/A -$125.87 million -8.87 Enovix Competitors $646.25 million $19.61 million 3.44

Enovix’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Enovix. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Enovix and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Enovix Competitors 136 663 988 34 2.51

Enovix presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 254.46%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 77.85%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Enovix is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix N/A -50.12% -32.99% Enovix Competitors -98.88% -11.85% -4.95%

Summary

Enovix peers beat Enovix on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Enovix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

