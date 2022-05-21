Comparing First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) & El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) and El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and El Pollo Loco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A El Pollo Loco 5.97% 9.62% 4.85%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Watch Restaurant Group and El Pollo Loco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 1 9 0 2.90 El Pollo Loco 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Watch Restaurant Group currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.01%. El Pollo Loco has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 100.20%. Given El Pollo Loco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe El Pollo Loco is more favorable than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and El Pollo Loco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $601.19 million 1.40 -$2.11 million N/A N/A El Pollo Loco $454.36 million 0.83 $29.12 million $0.75 13.65

El Pollo Loco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of El Pollo Loco shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.9% of El Pollo Loco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

El Pollo Loco beats First Watch Restaurant Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Watch Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

About El Pollo Loco (Get Rating)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses one restaurant in the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

