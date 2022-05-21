Comparing GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) & CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) and CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get GoodRx alerts:

52.6% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of GoodRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of CompuMed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GoodRx and CompuMed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 9 7 0 2.35 CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

GoodRx presently has a consensus price target of $21.74, suggesting a potential upside of 172.71%. Given GoodRx’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe GoodRx is more favorable than CompuMed.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GoodRx and CompuMed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $745.42 million 4.24 -$25.25 million ($0.04) -199.25 CompuMed $6.32 million 1.00 $1.07 million $0.02 7.50

CompuMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoodRx. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CompuMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

GoodRx has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompuMed has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and CompuMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx -1.86% 2.86% 1.48% CompuMed 13.60% 27.66% 17.49%

Summary

CompuMed beats GoodRx on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

GoodRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, pharma manufacturer solutions, and telehealth services. It serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

CompuMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

CompuMed, Inc., an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide. The company provides enterprise telemedicine solutions, such as network of specialists, cloud-based telemedicine technology, telemedicine-enabled medical devices, 24/7 call center customer support, professional, and training services; a suite of telecardiology services and diagnostic exam interpretations for pediatric and adult patients, including electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, echocardiogram, ECG, vascular, holter, nuclear, and video consults; and reading, transcription, reporting, storage, and video consultations in the areas of Vscan, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and radiologist video consults. It also offers OsteoGram software that works in combination with standard or digital X-ray equipment to support osteoporosis screening, diagnosis, and therapy monitoring. In addition, the company provides mobile ECG and ultrasound solutions that provide patients with immediate access to its board-certified specialists; and Vscan, a handheld, pocket-sized visualization tool that houses ultrasound technology, which strengthens the clinical confidence of physicians and aids in speedy diagnosis. It serves organ procurement organizations, rural healthcare, and correctional healthcare industries. CompuMed, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.