Comparing IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) & NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Rating) and NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

IDEX Biometrics ASA has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexTech AR Solutions has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.4% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and NexTech AR Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Biometrics ASA $2.84 million 52.72 -$32.55 million ($0.05) -3.80 NexTech AR Solutions $20.69 million 1.69 -$26.05 million ($0.28) -1.25

NexTech AR Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA. IDEX Biometrics ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexTech AR Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and NexTech AR Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Biometrics ASA -1,034.13% -151.89% -133.74% NexTech AR Solutions -143.13% -112.61% -92.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for IDEX Biometrics ASA and NexTech AR Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A NexTech AR Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

NexTech AR Solutions has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 612.86%. Given NexTech AR Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NexTech AR Solutions is more favorable than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Summary

NexTech AR Solutions beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA (Get Rating)

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment. It primarily serves biometric payment card market, as well as offers its products and solutions for other markets, including access control, identification, healthcare, and the Internet of Things. The company was formerly known as Idex ASA and changed its name to IDEX Biometrics ASA in May 2019. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About NexTech AR Solutions (Get Rating)

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. It operates e-Commerce platforms, including vacuumcleanermarket.com, a vacuum cleaner retailer focused on high-end residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances, which is operated through a retail location and online sales channels; infinitepetlife.com, a health food supplement for animals, which is operated through online sales channels; and Trulyfesupplements.com, a health supplement online store. In addition, the company offers ARitize360 App, a mobile application that enables users to use their smart phone to scan a real-world object and transform it into a photo-realistic 3D model; ARitize App, a mobile application that enables users to view and experience AR content by running immersive and native AR experiences built and published using development tools; ARitize for eCommerce, an end-to-end AR platform that enables users to embed a 3D model in a product page on an ecommerce website; AR for Higher Education, a learning platform that allows users to design, build, and publish native AR experiences; and AR 3D Ads, an HTML5 banner advertisement. Further, it provides IgniteX, an AR enhanced virtual events platform that allows users to create events using a robust set of event types and tools; Next Level Ninjas Platform, a software platform that allows customers to increase their brand momentum by matching products to product testers; AiR Show App, a mobile entertainment-based app designed to create a personalized AR concert experience; and MapX, a self-serve virtual events platform that allows organizers to create, host, and manage live events for over 100,000 attendees both online and in its branded native event application. NexTech AR Solutions Corp. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

