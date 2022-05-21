Comparing Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) & RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO)

RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO – Get Rating) and Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares RINO International and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RINO International N/A N/A N/A Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A -40.36% -25.23%

RINO International has a beta of -4.71, suggesting that its share price is 571% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of RINO International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RINO International and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RINO International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sarcos Technology and Robotics $5.07 million 115.28 -$81.51 million N/A N/A

RINO International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sarcos Technology and Robotics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for RINO International and Sarcos Technology and Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RINO International 0 0 0 0 N/A Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 107.82%. Given Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sarcos Technology and Robotics is more favorable than RINO International.

Summary

Sarcos Technology and Robotics beats RINO International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

RINO International Company Profile (Get Rating)

RINO International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental protection and remediation company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in designing, manufacturing, installing, and servicing wastewater treatment and flue gas desulphurization equipment primarily for use in the iron and steel industry; and anti-oxidation products and equipment for use in the manufacture of hot rolled steel plate products. Its products include Lamella Inclined Tube Settler Waste Water Treatment System, which comprise industrial water treatment equipment, effluent-condensing equipment sets, solid and liquid abstraction dewatering equipment, and coal gas dust removal and cleaning equipment; and Circulating, Fluidized Bed, Flue Gas Desulphurization System that removes particulate sulphur from flue gas emissions generated by the sintering process in the production of iron and steel; and High Temperature Anti-Oxidation System for hot rolled steel, a set of products and a mechanized system, which reduces oxidation-related output losses in the production of continuous cast hot rolled steel. In addition, it offers contract machining services for third-party industrial enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

