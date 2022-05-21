Comparing Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY) and Its Peers

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) is one of 939 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Unicycive Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.3% of Unicycive Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Unicycive Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Unicycive Therapeutics N/A -$10.02 million -0.87 Unicycive Therapeutics Competitors $1.86 billion $248.94 million -1.48

Unicycive Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Unicycive Therapeutics. Unicycive Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Unicycive Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unicycive Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Unicycive Therapeutics Competitors 6397 21064 43294 870 2.54

Unicycive Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 944.30%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 131.09%. Given Unicycive Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Unicycive Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Unicycive Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unicycive Therapeutics N/A -113.11% -91.23% Unicycive Therapeutics Competitors -3,162.45% -1,570.56% -9.70%

About Unicycive Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

