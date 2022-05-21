Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,620.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMPGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 2,050 ($25.27) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 2,100 ($25.89) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 2,100 ($25.89) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.57) to GBX 1,825 ($22.50) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of CMPGY stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

