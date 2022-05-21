Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

CMPX opened at $2.59 on Friday. Compass Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08.

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 30,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $76,497.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,817,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,896,805.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 64,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $115,813.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,690,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,295,418.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 224,170 shares of company stock worth $400,552.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPX. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 23,789 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

