Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) versus Compass (NYSE:COMP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) and Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Compass shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Computer Programs and Systems and Compass, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Programs and Systems 0 1 1 0 2.50 Compass 0 2 6 0 2.75

Computer Programs and Systems presently has a consensus target price of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.11%. Compass has a consensus target price of $14.81, indicating a potential upside of 169.81%. Given Compass’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compass is more favorable than Computer Programs and Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Programs and Systems and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Programs and Systems 7.71% 16.43% 9.02% Compass -7.01% -49.99% -25.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Computer Programs and Systems and Compass’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Programs and Systems $280.63 million 1.63 $18.02 million $1.53 20.19 Compass $6.42 billion 0.35 -$494.10 million ($1.15) -4.77

Computer Programs and Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass. Compass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Computer Programs and Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Computer Programs and Systems beats Compass on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computer Programs and Systems (Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making. The company also provides clinical software that automates record keeping and reporting for various clinical functions, including laboratory, radiology, physical therapy, respiratory care, and pharmacy; patient care applications; and enterprise applications that support its products for use in various areas of the hospital, and provide software applications. In addition, it offers Centriq, an intuitive user interface to centralize data from various care areas that provide the end user with a tool to view past and present patient information. Further, the company provides software solutions that promote data-driven clinical and financial outcomes for customers in the post-acute care industry; software application support, hardware maintenance, and education and related services; post-acute care support and maintenance services; revenue cycle management products and services, consulting and business management services, and managed information technology services; patient engagement, and encoder solutions. It serves community hospitals and physician clinics, skilled nursing, and assisted living facilities. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

About Compass (Get Rating)

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anywhere as well as designs consumer-grade interfaces, an automated workflows for agent-client interactions. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

