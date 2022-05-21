ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.50. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.
ContraFect Company Profile
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.
