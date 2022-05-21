Contrasting Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) & Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) and Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Emerald alerts:

Emerald has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enjoy Technology has a beta of 3.19, meaning that its stock price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500.

23.5% of Emerald shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Enjoy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Emerald shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Enjoy Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Emerald and Enjoy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald -17.40% N/A -0.03% Enjoy Technology N/A -746.92% -74.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Emerald and Enjoy Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald $145.50 million 1.50 -$78.10 million ($1.17) -2.67 Enjoy Technology $81.00 million 0.41 -$220.61 million ($2.29) -0.12

Emerald has higher revenue and earnings than Enjoy Technology. Emerald is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enjoy Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Emerald and Enjoy Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald 0 0 0 0 N/A Enjoy Technology 1 4 0 0 1.80

Enjoy Technology has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,884.84%. Given Enjoy Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enjoy Technology is more favorable than Emerald.

Summary

Emerald beats Enjoy Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerald (Get Rating)

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications. In addition, the company operates Elastic Suite platform that streamlines the wholesale buying process for brands and retail buyers; and Flex platform. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

About Enjoy Technology (Get Rating)

Enjoy Technology, Inc. operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.