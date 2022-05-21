Contrasting Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) and Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) and Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Getinge AB (publ) and Electromed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getinge AB (publ) 10.66% 14.06% 7.81% Electromed 5.83% 6.99% 6.10%

32.7% of Electromed shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Electromed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Getinge AB (publ) and Electromed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getinge AB (publ) $3.15 billion N/A $346.18 million $1.20 23.94 Electromed $35.76 million 2.86 $2.36 million $0.26 46.16

Getinge AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Electromed. Getinge AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electromed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Getinge AB (publ) has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electromed has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Getinge AB (publ) and Electromed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getinge AB (publ) 0 2 3 0 2.60 Electromed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Getinge AB (publ) currently has a consensus target price of $41.32, suggesting a potential upside of 43.82%. Given Getinge AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Getinge AB (publ) is more favorable than Electromed.

Summary

Getinge AB (publ) beats Electromed on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products. The company also provides thoracic catheters, dry seal chest drain, mobile dry seal drain, dry and wet suction water seal chest drain, and chest drain valves; transitional accessories; endoscope reprocessing; endoscopic vessel harvesting systems; endovascular products; extracorporeal life support or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation products; inspection and packing products; intra-aortic balloon counter pulsation therapies; mechanical ventilation products; medical furniture; modular room systems; operating lights and tables; OR integration and management; patient flow management; patient transport; sterile supply management; sterilization; surgical assist systems; surgical perfusion; transport & storage; trays & baskets; and vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions. It offers its products through a network of proprietary sales companies, as well as through agents and distributors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Getinge AB (publ) was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Electromed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care market for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

