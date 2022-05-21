Contrasting Kidoz (KDOZF) and Its Competitors

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Kidoz to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Kidoz has a beta of -0.78, indicating that its share price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kidoz’s competitors have a beta of -0.49, indicating that their average share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kidoz and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidoz -4.35% -6.63% -5.07% Kidoz Competitors -2,733.84% -3.17% -208.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Kidoz shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kidoz and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidoz 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kidoz Competitors 73 270 379 10 2.45

Kidoz presently has a consensus price target of $2.10, suggesting a potential upside of 553.39%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 65.95%. Given Kidoz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kidoz is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kidoz and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kidoz $12.48 million -$190,000.00 N/A Kidoz Competitors $914.79 million -$75.39 million 56.93

Kidoz’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Kidoz.

Kidoz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals. In addition, it offers Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in The Valley, Anguilla.

