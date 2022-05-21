Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $90.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 2.05. Core Molding Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.17 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 1.56%.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

